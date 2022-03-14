2022 Washington Free Agency Journal

K Brian Johnson

Johnson has reportedly been tendered by the Commanders, according to The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, which ensures he will remain in Washington.

Signed after Joey Slye was placed on Injured Reserve, Johnson appeared in three games, and while he was only a temporary solution, he was reliable in the role. He hit both of his field goals four of his five extra points. He also had four touchbacks on 12 kickoff attempts.