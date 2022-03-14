2022 Washington Free Agency Journal

The Washington Football Team is reloading for the 2022 season, starting with free agency.
New talent from around the league will be brought in and some familiar faces will return. Here's the list of those who have officially signed.
Stay up to the minute with all the deals officially in the books
Players reportedly retained in free agency:
C Tyler Larsen
Larsen signed a one-year deal with Washington, and after Chase Roullier was ruled out for the season, Larsen became the starting center and played well in three games. Larsen was sidelined during the Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in one game for the rest of the season.
CB Troy Apke
Apke played all 17 games in 2017 but was used almost exclusively on special teams. He finished the year with six tackles and one fumble recovery.
K Brian Johnson
Johnson has reportedly been tendered by the Commanders, according to The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, which ensures he will remain in Washington.
Signed after Joey Slye was placed on Injured Reserve, Johnson appeared in three games, and while he was only a temporary solution, he was reliable in the role. He hit both of his field goals four of his five extra points. He also had four touchbacks on 12 kickoff attempts.
Johnson is an exclusive right free agent, meaning he is a player with an expired contract who has accrued fewer than three seasons. As long as Washington offers these players one-year contracts at the league minimum (based on their credited seasons), they cannot negotiate with other teams.
Players reportedly departing from Washington:
G Brandon Scherff
After spending the first seven years of his career with the Washington franchise, Scherff is reportedly signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Scherff, a first-round pick in started in 2015, started in every game he played for Washington and was voted to five Pro Bowls, the most recent being in the 2021 campaign.
DT Tim Settle
Tim Settle is reportedly heading to the AFC East after agreeing to terms with the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Settle has been a core backup on Washington's defensive line for the last four seasons and has occasionally had success as a pass-rusher. Though he did not record any sacks in 2021, he has seven in his career, five of which came in 2020.