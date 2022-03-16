Carson Wentz is thrilled to be playing alongside Commanders' D-Line

Well, in a sense, that's true; most of the defensive line is still intact from 2020. However, the group has grown in the past year of working together, and Allen is the biggest example of that. Allen backed up a contract extension with a standout season, posting a career-high nine sacks to go with 62 tackles.

That helped Allen earn a Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. And just to show how effective Allen received the third-highest pass-rushing grade for a defensive tackle from Pro Football Focus behind Aaron Donald and Javon Hargrave.

Young didn't have the season he wanted after being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, but he still has plenty of talent entering his third season. He's also still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in Week 10, but he was in good spirits when he spoke to the media at the conclusion of the season, saying he's making "great progress."