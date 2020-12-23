WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Apologizes For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Head coach Ron Rivera said the team was made aware of the social media post Monday and immediately contacted Haskins about it. Rivera said Haskins was "truthful and upfront" about the matter, and the team brought him in for rapid testing and contacted the NFL. Haskins said he has been taking rapid tests every day and has tested negative. If Haskins tests positive, he said there is a plan in place.

Although the team was "extremely disappointed" in Haskins' decision making, Rivera appreciated how he handled the aftermath of the situation. Rivera said Haskins gave a "very genuine apology," and the two had a "very straightforward" initial discussion during which Rivera told Haskins he will no longer be a captain. Rivera said Haskins has also been fined.

"I think the biggest thing is that we are holding him accountable and he's been punished," Rivera said. "He accepted it and was forthright. One of the things I really appreciated was his honesty in our conversation. As soon as I had gotten the information, I called him. He and I talked. He and I have actually talked probably, gosh, five or six times in the last two days. We've had some really good conversations about it. The thing that I had appreciated was that he took responsibility and was very forthright. I think as we go forward, that's the thing that we're looking for. If you make a mistake, you have to step up and you have to take responsibility."