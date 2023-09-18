Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's thrilling Week 2 win

Chase Young

Washington's defensive line stepped up at Mile High. Daron Payne had a massive game, recording one sack, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a pass deflection. Montez Sweat recorded multiple sacks in back-to-back game for the first time in his career.

But sometimes, a game ball needs to be delivered not just for a performance but what for a performance means in context, as part of a larger story. And that is why this third game ball goes to Chase Young.

Young's up-and-down journey over the last two years is no secret. His recovery from a 2021 knee injury took longer than anticipated. He didn't look quite like himself in the few games he was able to get under his belt last season. Disappointingly, after playing well this past preseason, he sustained a stinger that required him to miss most of the preseason and the season opener.

Finally, Young was cleared to play, and much to the joy of himself and everyone around him, he showed glimpses of the terror he was a few years ago. He ended yesterday's game with 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a tackle for a loss. The sack, which he notched in the third quarter, was his first full sack since Oct. 10, 2021, against New Orleans. Sunday was also his first multi-sack game since September 13, 2020, against Philadelphia.