Five takeaways from Washington's Week 2 win over Denver

The Commanders improved their record to 2-0 for the first time since 2011 with a thrilling 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. Jamin Davis turned the tide.

It's rare to pinpoint one play that completely swung the momentum in a game, but things absolutely flipped for the Commanders after the forced fumble by Jamin Davis.

Prior to that play by the former first-round pick in the second quarter, the Commanders were getting drummed on both sides of the ball. The Broncos zoomed down the field on their first three drives averaging 13.3 points per play, including a busted coverage on a 75-yard touchdown by Marvin Mims. The offense, after knocking on the door of the red zone twice, had become completely anemic with back-to-back drives resulting in minus one and one yard.

After the fumble, it was as if the Commanders were playing a different game.

The Broncos didn't do much on offense until their final two drives after Russell Wilson coughed up the ball at the Denver 49-yard line. They punted on three of their next five possessions and turned the ball over once in the third quarter. In that span, they put up just 52 yards as the defensive line racked up three sacks.

Meanwhile, Washington's offense was humming in a way that fans haven't seen since Thanksgiving in 2020. They scored on five of their next seven possessions, including three touchdowns in the second half. The unit averaged 6.7 yards per play, compared to 3.7 in its first four drives, and collected 13 first downs.