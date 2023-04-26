10 first-round prospects who could be available for the Commanders on Night 1

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon set a new career high with 14 pass breakups (10th among all defensive players in 2022) and three interceptions (tied for eighth). He also allowed receptions on just 35.5% of targets, but any player lucky enough to get a catch found little success. He gave up just 71 yards after the catch, and according to ESPN, he gave up just 3.3 yards per attempt.

Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State

Pass protection is where Johnson stands out the most. He is coming off his best PFF pass blocking grade (77.8), and that includes three straight games where he had a grade of at least 86.3. He excels at lateral mobility, which allows him to mirror defensive ends and counter their quickness.

Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma