2022 free agency preview | Defensive line

At 35 years old, Calais Campbell is entering the final phases of his career, but he isn't as far removed from his best years as one may believe.

Campbell, a former second-round pick in 2008, was a consistent pass-rusher with the Arizona Cardinals. He had at least six sacks in seven of his nine seasons in Arizona, and that's on top of his 124 quarterback hits. But when he was with the Jaguars from 2017-19, he was one of the best in the league. He grabbed 31.5 sacks in that span, which was more than half of what he had with the Cardinals (56.5).

Campbell came back to earth with the Baltimore Ravens, but he did secure a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, and the team valued him as part of the defense. There are reports that the Ravens would like to re-sign him.