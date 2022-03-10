2022 free agency preview | Running back

Cordarrelle Patterson went through a transformation during his one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. After being a wide receiver with four teams, he decided to become a full-time running back to lean more heavily into a piece of his skillset that he's sparingly used in other venues.

Patterson had 1,166 total yards and 11 touchdowns with the Falcons, which is impressive in its own merit, but let's put that in perspective to show how far he's come. That yardage is just 500 fewer and as many touchdowns as Patterson had in four years with the Vikings. He may be entering his 30s, but he still has a natural ability with the ball. The Commanders got first-hand experience with that last season in the form of his 116 total yards and three touchdowns.