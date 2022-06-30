2022 opponent breakdown | Detroit Lions

2021 REVIEW

Last season, for the first time since 2008, a man not named Matthew Stafford was tapped as the Detroit Lions' QB1. The team had limped out of the 2020 season with a 5-11 record, and those woes continued into a Stafford-less 2022. Dan Campbell's squad got off to an 0-8 start and ultimately finished the season with a 3-13-1 record.

There were some bright spots that Washington might want to monitor as it preps for the trip to Michigan in September. For one, the season ended on a bit of an upswing for the Lions. They upset two playoff-bound teams in Week 15 and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in Week 18. They showed a tremendous amount of fight and what it team was capable of.