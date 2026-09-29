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2026 Washington Select Suite Networking Portal

Sep 29, 2026 at 09:25 AM
NameTitleCompany NameSuite LocationPhone NumberWebsite
Manish KhattaCEOPotomac Fund ManagementSuite 238(305) 824-2702https://potomacfund.com/about/
Holden TucciaroneAccount ExecutiveThe Supply RoomSuite 227(804) 922-3526https://thesupplyroom.com/about/
Haresh VataliyaCEOvTech Solution IncSuite 127(202) 241-0167https://www.vtechsolution.com/about-vtech/
Jenny BatemanMajor Account ManagerDCA Technology PartnersOwners Club East 16(301) 520-8262https://www.dcaimaging.com/about-dca/
John ConlonCommercial Sales DirectorThe Sherwin-Williams CoSuite 213(443) 250-9430https://corporate.sherwin-williams.com/our-company.html
Donovan HufferCorporate ControllerBanker SteelOwners Club East 11(434) 485-8387https://www.bankersteel.com/our-company/
Vernon GreenCEOGcubed Enterprises, Inc.Suite 103(540) 892-8721https://gcubedinc.com/about-us/
Leslie GravesPresident & CEOExperience Prince GeorgesSuite 101(202) 253-6653https://www.experienceprincegeorges.com/about/
Walter SimmonsPresident & CEOEmploy Prince George's, IncSuite 133(301) 618-8437https://www.employpg.org/
Dan BanisterPresident & CEOBanister AutomotiveSuite 171(757) 436-4900https://www.banistercars.com/aboutus.aspx
Jeremy AllenCEOThe Carlyle RoomSuite 356(410) 841-4167https://carlyleroom.com/about/
Lonnie BellamyCEOTIME Systems, LLCSuite 190(202) 488-8463https://timesystemsllc.com/about/
Phillip MarangellaChief Marketing & Product OfficerEdgeConneXSuite 199(571) 441-1338https://www.edgeconnex.com/company/about-edgeconnex/
Dan CummingsCOOBTS Software SolutionsSuite 229(703) 459-5055https://unleashbts.com/about/
Paula SakunVPRightDirection Technology Solutions, LLCSuite 201https://rdts.webflow.io/rdts-about-us
Sydney ShapiroAdministrative Business PartnerBrown Advisoryhttps://www.brownadvisory.com/us/who-we-are
Toni MitchellHead: Office of the CEO, ZNANestlehttps://www.nestle.com/about
Kathy ReveloVice President, OperationsElevate(408) 515-1258https://elevatesportsventures.com/what-we-do
Demetrick HugeeCEOHugee CorporationSuite 227(202) 636-1041https://www.hugeecorporation.com/about/
Kelliann CaulfieldSr. Coordinator, EngagementClark Construction(240) 904-6824https://www.clarkconstruction.com/about-us
Jeremy BowersoxPresident / OwnerBowersox Funeral HomeSuite 156(717) 977-0589https://www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com/why-choose-us/about-us
Jeff SpoerndleVice PresidentBEST Crowd Management(612) 269-6393https://best.garda.com/about-us
LaJuanna RussellPresident & CEOBusiness Management Associates, IncSuite 169(703) 216-4416https://bizmanagers.com/about-us/
Logan LeonardOwnerFredericksburg Fences, LLCExecutive Suite #111(540) 419-3910
Dan and Mary CummingsCOOBTSExecutive Suite #229(703) 459-5055
Anindita ChowdhuryManaging PartnerUSILAWExecutive Suite #373202-618-4540

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