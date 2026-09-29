2026 Washington Select Suite Networking Portal

|Name
|Title
|Company Name
|Suite Location
|Phone Number
|Website
|Manish Khatta
|CEO
|Potomac Fund Management
|Suite 238
|(305) 824-2702
|https://potomacfund.com/about/
|Holden Tucciarone
|Account Executive
|The Supply Room
|Suite 227
|(804) 922-3526
|https://thesupplyroom.com/about/
|Haresh Vataliya
|CEO
|vTech Solution Inc
|Suite 127
|(202) 241-0167
|https://www.vtechsolution.com/about-vtech/
|Jenny Bateman
|Major Account Manager
|DCA Technology Partners
|Owners Club East 16
|(301) 520-8262
|https://www.dcaimaging.com/about-dca/
|John Conlon
|Commercial Sales Director
|The Sherwin-Williams Co
|Suite 213
|(443) 250-9430
|https://corporate.sherwin-williams.com/our-company.html
|Donovan Huffer
|Corporate Controller
|Banker Steel
|Owners Club East 11
|(434) 485-8387
|https://www.bankersteel.com/our-company/
|Vernon Green
|CEO
|Gcubed Enterprises, Inc.
|Suite 103
|(540) 892-8721
|https://gcubedinc.com/about-us/
|Leslie Graves
|President & CEO
|Experience Prince Georges
|Suite 101
|(202) 253-6653
|https://www.experienceprincegeorges.com/about/
|Walter Simmons
|President & CEO
|Employ Prince George's, Inc
|Suite 133
|(301) 618-8437
|https://www.employpg.org/
|Dan Banister
|President & CEO
|Banister Automotive
|Suite 171
|(757) 436-4900
|https://www.banistercars.com/aboutus.aspx
|Jeremy Allen
|CEO
|The Carlyle Room
|Suite 356
|(410) 841-4167
|https://carlyleroom.com/about/
|Lonnie Bellamy
|CEO
|TIME Systems, LLC
|Suite 190
|(202) 488-8463
|https://timesystemsllc.com/about/
|Phillip Marangella
|Chief Marketing & Product Officer
|EdgeConneX
|Suite 199
|(571) 441-1338
|https://www.edgeconnex.com/company/about-edgeconnex/
|Dan Cummings
|COO
|BTS Software Solutions
|Suite 229
|(703) 459-5055
|https://unleashbts.com/about/
|Paula Sakun
|VP
|RightDirection Technology Solutions, LLC
|Suite 201
|https://rdts.webflow.io/rdts-about-us
|Sydney Shapiro
|Administrative Business Partner
|Brown Advisory
|https://www.brownadvisory.com/us/who-we-are
|Toni Mitchell
|Head: Office of the CEO, ZNA
|Nestle
|https://www.nestle.com/about
|Kathy Revelo
|Vice President, Operations
|Elevate
|(408) 515-1258
|https://elevatesportsventures.com/what-we-do
|Demetrick Hugee
|CEO
|Hugee Corporation
|Suite 227
|(202) 636-1041
|https://www.hugeecorporation.com/about/
|Kelliann Caulfield
|Sr. Coordinator, Engagement
|Clark Construction
|(240) 904-6824
|https://www.clarkconstruction.com/about-us
|Jeremy Bowersox
|President / Owner
|Bowersox Funeral Home
|Suite 156
|(717) 977-0589
|https://www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com/why-choose-us/about-us
|Jeff Spoerndle
|Vice President
|BEST Crowd Management
|(612) 269-6393
|https://best.garda.com/about-us
|LaJuanna Russell
|President & CEO
|Business Management Associates, Inc
|Suite 169
|(703) 216-4416
|https://bizmanagers.com/about-us/
|Logan Leonard
|Owner
|Fredericksburg Fences, LLC
|Executive Suite #111
|(540) 419-3910
|Dan and Mary Cummings
|COO
|BTS
|Executive Suite #229
|(703) 459-5055
|Anindita Chowdhury
|Managing Partner
|USILAW
|Executive Suite #373
|202-618-4540
2026 Washington Select Suite Networking Portal
Sep 29, 2026 at 09:25 AM