Adrian Peterson Ready For The Challenge Of Running Behind New Names On Sunday 

When Adrian Peterson heard the news Monday about the injuries that had hit the Redskins' offensive line, he had one primary reaction.

"My friend, Maker's Mark, we had a long night," he said.

Right tackle Morgan Moses had a slightly different reaction.

"All I could think about was last year," Moses said, referring to the onslaught of injuries the team accrued in 2017.

Both know the NFL is a next man up business, that injuries happen all the time and that backups must always be ready to take someone's place. They also know that playing a game without three starting offensive linemen will be a significant challenge for a team still looking to find its offensive groove.

Entering this weekend's matchup with Tampa Bay, the Redskins will be without left tackle Trent Williams (dislocated thumb), left guard Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and right guard Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral muscle). It's not ideal.

To fill the void, the team signed three offensive linemen on Monday, and mixing and matching has taken place throughout the practice week. For running back Adrian Peterson, the rotation and new names will be a challenge and also put a bigger burden on his shoulders – to transcend the inconsistencies of the offense running behind blockers playing in burgundy and gold for the first time in their careers.