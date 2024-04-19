Andre Jones wants to play fast, make progress in Year 2

Jones got more reps once Young and Sweat were traded. He ended the season with four tackles and three pass breakups along with two starts against the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Jones doesn't focus on stats, but he isn't satisfied with those numbers, either. He wants to have a bigger impact on his team, whatever that might be. He has a new chance to show what he can do with a new defensive coaching staff in the building, all of whom are dedicated to helping Jones and his teammates get better.

"They bring more than energy," Jones said. "I can't describe it, but if you're here this year, you're in for a treat. I feel like the organization put together something real great. A lot of the coaches played ball and have been in our shoes.

"When the players play for the coach, that's a dangerous team. I feel like we have something this year."

And no matter what Jones ends up doing to help the team, he wants to do it to the best of his ability.