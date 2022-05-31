Rivera: Gandy-Golden has size, athleticism to switch to TE

From a pass-catching standpoint, Gandy-Golden should have little difficulty making the transition. After all, it should be easier to beat linebackers in coverage as opposed to cornerbacks and safeties.

Blocking, however, will be the deciding factor on whether Gandy-Golden can find a home at tight end.

"It is kind of hard right now because we're not in pads, but we wanna make sure he knows those assignments and where he is headed," Rivera said.

Gandy-Golden should be able to carry over many of the traits he used as a receiver to lock down cornerbacks, although he'll be dealing with a more aggressive style with defensive linemen and linebackers. That's where his size comes in, and the muscle mass he's added should help him handle the physical demands of the position.

The Commanders have an abundance of tight ends, even with Thomas going through his recovery. In addition to him and Turner, there's also John Bates and Sammis Reyes, both of whom have traits that excite the coaching staff.

So, there are some hurdles in Gandy-Golden's path as he tries to make the roster. But with four months between now and when the 53-man roster is decided, there's still plenty of time for him to make his case.