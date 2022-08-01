Training Camp Notebook | Defense shines to start Week 2 of camp

-- We'll start things off with what may have been the most impressive pick of the day. Kendall Fuller, who was one of the standouts from Week 1 of practice, perfectly jumped a pass from Carson Wentz to Cam Sims. Sims tried to take the ball away, but Fuller kept the ball in his grasp and ran a few yards downfield before the play was blown dead. Fuller only had one interception in 2021, despite a career-high 16 pass breakups. We could see that number bump up a bit more in 2022.

-- There were some bright spots for the offense, most notably Turner. The fifth-round pick is quickly turning into a reliable red zone target, as he had another touchdown catch today in the back of the end zone. Turner got a bit banged up after one incompletion and had to be taken out of the lineup for a few plays, but he was back on the field shortly.