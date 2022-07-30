4 standouts from Week 1 of Commanders' training camp

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The first week of the Washington Commanders' training camp is officially in the books.

The team went through four practices after reporting to the facility on July 26 -- two in jerseys and two in shoulder pads. It was a time for players to get back into the groove of things, but there were some strong moments from each day that flashed each unit's potential.

"A lot of optimism, more so than anything else," Ron Rivera said after the first practice. "That's what it really is. Everybody comes in with a good feeling, all that stuff, but for us, we've gotta make sure it's about the evaluation process and we gotta continue to look at what we have and build on it."