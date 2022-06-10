Antonio Gibson named Top 10 explosive runner by Next Gen Stats

Shook also pointed out that Gibson was heavily featured in the passing game with 16 targets on screen passes, resulting int the third-most yards among running backs. As Washington fans will remember, most of that came during his 73-yard touchdown against the Bills.

Gibson had 24 runs of at least 10 yards in 2021 and 38 runs where he reached 15 mph. While he has shown steady growth since being drafted in the third round in 2020, the best example of what Gibson could ultimately become came in the season finale against the New York Giants, when he rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts.

Gibson's 18-yard score in the fourth quarter helped seal the 22-7 victory for Washington. After the season, he was named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFC team for being the second-leading rusher in the NFC.

"With the ball in his hands, I think he's as good as any back in the league," head coach Ron Rivera said of Gibson.

Gibson is focused on continuing his growth in 2022. He's dropped some weight this offseason to maintain his "twitch," quickness and avoid injuries.