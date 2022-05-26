Logan Paulsen breaks down why Washington's backfield is so exciting

That excitement does start with Gibson, who has grown at the position since playing wide receiver at Memphis just two years ago. His ability to read his blocks has improved in that span, and Paulsen highlighted a play against the Los Angeles Charger in Week 1 as an example of that.

On a second-and-6 play during the first quarter, Gibson followed a block made by Logan Thomas and scampered to the left for a 27-yard gain. In another, this time against the Carolina Panthers, he showed patience behind the offensive line on an outside zone play before cutting up for a 22-yard gain.

"Home run hitter," Moss called Gibson.

With McKissic, Paulsen called the running back a good "satellite space player," meaning he can operate and make plays at multiple spots on the field. For this, Paulsen points to his 56-yard catch-and-run against the New York Giants. He breezed past the linebacker covering him on the play and set Washington up for a 19-yard touchdown on play later.

"You can try him in the slot, you can put him in the backfield," Moss said. "But he plays in the backfield for us, and he does a great job on third down of making play after play."

Fifteen of McKissic's catches resulted in first downs, and a prime example of the third-down ability that Moss mentioned was his 30-yard receiving touchdown that eventually won the Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.