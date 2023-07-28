News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Brian Robinson wants to grow his game, be more than a power back in Year 2

Jul 28, 2023 at 05:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

07272023 Training Camp EF00159
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson never felt like himself last season after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds a week before the 2022 season. Now that he's fully healthy, he intends to show the Washington Commanders how much he can do for them.

The Commanders already know that Robinson can carry the load for them on the ground. Despite missing the first four games of the season, he led the team in rushing yards on 205 carries, and through performances like his 86 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, he proved that he can be a problem for defenses.

But Robinson insists that his skill set is more robust, and he intends to show that in Year 2.

"The biggest thing for me [is] I just don't want to be one dimensional and I don't want to be just a power back," Robinson said. "I want to be able to run routes, run down the field, catch the ball with soft hands and continue to grow my game."

The Commanders didn't use Robinson much in the passing game last season, although he did have his moments later in the year. Fans will remember his 14-yard reception against the Atlanta Falcons, which resulted in him plowing through a defensive back before getting into the end zone.

This year, almost all of Robinson's reps in OTAs, minicamp and the first three days of training camp have featured him as a pass-rusher. That's an intentional move by the offensive staff because of how difficult it is to practice running plays without pads.

Not only has Robinson proven that he can function as a pass-catcher, but he's also managed to bring in some of the most impressive receptions in the first week of camp. He had what was perhaps the catch of the day during the first practice by making a one-handed, over-the-shoulder grab with defenders in tight coverage near the sideline.

The following day, he had another catch during 7-on-7 drills near the middle of the field on a pass that was threaded between a defender's hands.

Plays like that are not necessarily a surprise to head coach Ron Rivera. He believes Washington got "a good picture" of what Robinson could be near the end of the season, and what he's seen now is "a little more mature" version of the running back.

"He's still growing, and they've still got a ways to go but there's a lot of promise," Rivera said. "There's a lot of excitement right now."

Related Links

Washington leaned into the running game last year as Robinson got healthier, and the team benefitted from having him as their feature back. The team rushed for at least 100 yards in all but three games once Robinson returned to the active roster, and that elevated them into playoff contention with a 6-1 record from Weeks 6-12.

That might change with Eric Bieniemy bringing his West Coast-centric system along with him as he takes over the play-calling duties in Washington. With that said, Bieniemy is a Robinson fan.

"I love what he brings to the table," Bieniemy said. "I love the emotion and the excitement and the energy that he brings."

And Robinson wants to make it clear to Bieniemy that he's willing to do whatever is asked of him.

"Whatever I'm called on to do, I'll be ready for," Robinson said. "I can do anything in the offensive playbook. Like I said, no limits on what I can do. And I let the coaches establish the role based off of how they use us and, you know, I just prepare for it every day."

PHOTOS | Training Camp, Day 3

The Washington Commanders continued Week 1 of training camp with fans in the stands and Kevin Durant in attendance. Check out the top photos from the day. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

EF300555A
1 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF208095A
2 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF208115A
3 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35473
4 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00153
5 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00079
6 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00155
7 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00161
8 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00143
9 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00158
10 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00156
11 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00151
12 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00119
13 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00150
14 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00144
15 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00140
16 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00142
17 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00115
18 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00137
19 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00136
20 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00133
21 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00132
22 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00130
23 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00126
24 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00128
25 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00127
26 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00123
27 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00125
28 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00122
29 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00120
30 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00118
31 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00116
32 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00113
33 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00111
34 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00112
35 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00114
36 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00110
37 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00109
38 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00106
39 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00104
40 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00107
41 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00099
42 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00094
43 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00102
44 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00098
45 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00100
46 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00096
47 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00090
48 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00092
49 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00097
50 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00089
51 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00091
52 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00093
53 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00078
54 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00087
55 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00083
56 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00085
57 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp EF00081
58 / 141
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35472
59 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35540
60 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35541
61 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35542
62 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35533
63 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35539
64 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35536
65 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35538
66 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35535
67 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35537
68 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35531
69 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35534
70 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35529
71 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35530
72 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35532
73 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35521
74 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35525
75 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35527
76 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35523
77 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35526
78 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35528
79 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35519
80 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35522
81 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35524
82 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35514
83 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35500
84 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35518
85 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35515
86 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35516
87 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35517
88 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35513
89 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35511
90 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35510
91 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35512
92 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35508
93 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35509
94 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35506
95 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35507
96 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35502
97 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35504
98 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35505
99 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35503
100 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35501
101 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35499
102 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35498
103 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35494
104 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35496
105 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35492
106 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35497
107 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35495
108 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35493
109 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35491
110 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35490
111 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35487
112 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35484
113 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35479
114 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35478
115 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35486
116 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35485
117 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35483
118 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35475
119 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35476
120 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35480
121 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35481
122 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35482
123 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35477
124 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35488
125 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35544
126 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35489
127 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35545
128 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35550
129 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35551
130 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35548
131 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35555
132 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35557
133 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35558
134 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35556
135 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35552
136 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35553
137 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35549
138 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35546
139 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35547
140 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
07282023 Training Camp35554
141 / 141
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Of course, much of Robinson's value will be determined by what he does in the ground game. Robinson had some explosive games in the second half of the 2022 season, including 105 yards against the Falcons and 96 yards against the Giants, but he was at his most valuable when he was fighting for yards between the tackles to keep drives alive. He was one of the most effective weapons Washington had in that category with 52 of his touches resulting in first downs.

That will always be part of Robinson's game, but now he is looking to break off runs that help the Commanders flip the field.

"The next step for me as a runner is just being able to...make those big explosive plays," Robinson said. "Like 50-, 60-yard runs, touchdowns. Break off big runs to show people that I can run on the second and third levels. I can run past guys, and I can run for a lot of yards."

Being shot a week before the season began set Robinson back from the progress he had made for the previous month, and he spent the rest of the season working to get back to that level again. Through the first week of camp, Robinson looks like he's back to his old self, and he's excited to build on that for Week 1 and beyond.

"I expect to have a great camp, and I expect to roll into the season with all the momentum in the world."

Related Content

news

Brian Robinson | 'I can do anything in the offensive playbook'

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson addressed the media after practice on July 28. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Kam Curl | 'Expectations are being a top five defense again'

Washington Commanders safety Kam Curl addressed the media after practice on July 28. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Daron Payne | 'I just want to go out there and take over games'

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne addressed the media on July 28. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Ron Rivera | Dyami Brown is 'more confident, more comfortable'

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media after practice on July 28. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Training camp notebook, Day 3 | Kam Curl wants defense to start fast in 2023

The Commanders have struggled to get off to strong starts in each of the last three seasons, and Curl believes that is going to change this season.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders fans show up in droves for training camp

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 28, 2023.

news

Joe Jacoby advances in Hall of Fame class of 2024 consideration

Three-time Super Bowl champion and founding member of "The Hogs" Joe Jacoby has advanced to the next stage of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

news

Chase Young spent offseason with Buckeyes' D-Line coach Larry Johnson to 'fine tune' pass-rush

Ahead of a critical year for Young, the defensive end turned to his old defensive line coach to prepare for the 2023 season.

news

Emmanuel Forbes | Chase Young has been 'an excellent mentor'

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes addressed the media after practice on July 27. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

news

Jahan Dotson | 'I'm just really enjoying the process'

Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson addressed the media after practice on July 27. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

news

Jacoby Brissett | 'It's been a lot of fun being around these guys'

Washington Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett addressed the media after practice on July 27. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

Advertising