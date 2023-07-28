Brian Robinson wants to grow his game, be more than a power back in Year 2

Of course, much of Robinson's value will be determined by what he does in the ground game. Robinson had some explosive games in the second half of the 2022 season, including 105 yards against the Falcons and 96 yards against the Giants, but he was at his most valuable when he was fighting for yards between the tackles to keep drives alive. He was one of the most effective weapons Washington had in that category with 52 of his touches resulting in first downs.

That will always be part of Robinson's game, but now he is looking to break off runs that help the Commanders flip the field.

"The next step for me as a runner is just being able to...make those big explosive plays," Robinson said. "Like 50-, 60-yard runs, touchdowns. Break off big runs to show people that I can run on the second and third levels. I can run past guys, and I can run for a lot of yards."

Being shot a week before the season began set Robinson back from the progress he had made for the previous month, and he spent the rest of the season working to get back to that level again. Through the first week of camp, Robinson looks like he's back to his old self, and he's excited to build on that for Week 1 and beyond.