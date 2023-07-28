Training camp notebook, Day 3 | Kam Curl wants defense to start fast in 2023

Curl doesn't know why the defense got off to slow starts in previous years, but it certainly has been a problem. Over the last three years, the Commanders allowed an average of 344.3 yards per game through the first eight games of each season. As a result, they have a combined record of 8-15 in that portion of the season.

The good news is that Washington finds a way to bounce back. The defense allowed less than 300 yards in four of the final eight games, and that includes holding the Houston Texans to 148 total yards in Week 11. Curl is confident the Commanders will get more performances like that earlier in the year, and that is a credit to how comfortable he and his teammates are in the system.

"It feels like we're more experienced," Curl said. "It's our fourth year in the system, so everybody feels more comfortable...knowing what our job is, knowing every role everybody has."

Judging by how Curl played on Day 3 of camp, he's backing that claim up. He had a pass breakup working against Jahan Dotson, and he grabbed Sam Howell’s first interception of camp in 7-on-7 drills.

"I just had to go make a play," Curl said.