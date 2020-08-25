Bryce Love Wants To Do It All For Washington's Offense

Love, who Washington drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was a dynamic runner at Stanford. He rushed for 3,865 yards in four years while averaging 6.8 yards per carry and scored 30 touchdowns. He finished his career in the top 10 of several categories in school history, including 100-yard rushing games (4th) and yards per carry (1st).

Running backs are asked to do more in Turner's version of the Air Coryell system, though; he sees the position as a piece that can be used in the pass game as well. Love was an effective pass-catcher at Stanford with 465 receiving yards, but he was not heavily featured in that area.

Fortunately for Love, his former Stanford teammate Christian McCaffrey has experience working with Turner, and he had immense success playing in the offensive system with the Carolina Panthers. In three seasons with the Panthers, McCaffrey has averaged 113.4 yards from scrimmage and 5.9 yards per touch.

"I've talked to Christian about the system," Love said. "I've watched film on him pretty much every day and I've seen him play every game that he was playing in. The things he can do are special. I'm excited to...follow up behind his act and hopefully perform at a high level."

Love said McCaffrey is a unique player, but running backs coach Randy Jordan said the two Stanford alumni share some traits. Jordan said Love is flexible because he can line up as a receiver and make catches out of the backfield. And when it comes to running the ball, Jordan called Love a "tweener."