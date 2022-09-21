Hail Mail | Updates on Kam Curl, Brian Robinson and more

Dyshaun Y.: When is Kam Curl coming back?

Kamren Curl has been at practice for the past two weeks, but today presented more progress for the safety. He participated in ball drills, which he had not done in the preparations for Weeks 1 or 2. In his scrum with the media in the locker room, Curl seems confident that he was going to play this week.

Ron Rivera also shared that confidence when asked about Curl, saying that he brings a presence in the box that the other safeties cannot bring. With the Eagles up next, the defense will need all the help it can get.

King D.: When is Brian Robinson coming back?

Brian Robinson is currently on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, meaning he needs to miss the first four games of the season. That means he could return against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, as long as his recovery is up to the team's standard.