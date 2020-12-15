News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

WFT Daily: Chase Young's Case For Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Dec 15, 2020 at 06:31 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wft-daily-121520
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) runs back a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

JUST IN: Chase Young becomes third defensive rookie in Washington history to make Pro Bowl.

THE LATEST

What﻿ Chase Young accomplished against the San Francisco 49ers was unprecedented on several levels.

Young was the first player in Washington Football Team history to record a fumble return touchdown, a forced fumble and a sack -- and he did it all before halftime. He also batted down two passes, becoming the first rookie and third player in NFL history to compile all of those statistics in a single game.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick, was widely regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory coming out of Ohio State. And while he experienced some lulls in production earlier this season, he has reminded the masses of his game-wrecking ability during Washington's four-game winning streak. That's why with the regular season wrapping up, he's deserving of being the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"He's been great," head coach Ron Rivera said of Young following Washington's 23-15 win. "I'm just real happy for him, because again, he went through a lot of things in terms of just trying to get opportunities when he's been doubled and tripled a lot in the past, but he just stayed patient, kept doing his job and it came up big for us."

Related Links

Chase Young 2020 Stats

Table inside Article
Games Tackles Tackles For Loss Sacks Forced Fumbles Fumble Recoveries Passes Defensed Touchdowns
13 35 8 5.5 3 1 3 1

Young would be the franchise's first Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year if he can beat out some stiff competition, which includes Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, Carolina Panthers linebacker Jeremy Chinn, Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Queen and Chinn are the leading tacklers for their respective teams, while Chinn has forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns.

But if Young performs like he has the past four contests, he'll likely become the third Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher to win the award, joining the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa (2016) and the 49ers' Nick Bosa (2019).

Young's dominant stretch began with a game-changing hit of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and it continued with two tackles for loss and a sack versus the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Against the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, his fourth-down stuff completed a goal line stand that set the tone for the rest of the game.

None of those performances compared to the 49ers game, though, when he looked like the best player on the field.

On one play, he dropped back into coverage, realized no one was coming into his zone, waited for the offensive tackle to turn his head inside and then flew into the backfield to engulf quarterback Nick Mullens. On another, he scraped across the line of scrimmage and walloped running back Jeff Wilson to force a fumble.

And on his fumble return, when he thought a 49ers player was going to hop on the ball -- it was actually linebacker Jon Bostic -- he scooped it up, stepped out of a tackle and, as his mother said after the game, trucked to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown. Not only did Washington have a lead it would never relinquish, but Young seemed to cement himself as the Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

"Chase Young is everything we thought Jadeveon Clowney would be," former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said on "Get Up!" the Monday after the game. "Chase Young is like Derrick Henry and the predator went into the lab, and they started working on both of them, and that's what came out of the lab."

Young does not have as many sacks or tackles for loss as the Bosas did in their rookie campaigns, but he's the only one between them who has scored a touchdown and has recorded the most turnovers forced and passes defensed. Young also has an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 80.6, the fourth-highest among rookie edge defenders since 2012.

With two games left, Young has emerged as one of NFL's biggest rookie playmakers. He deserves to be recognized as such.

"I feel like that's your goal for every player, every position, to be good in everything you do," Young said. "That's what I strive to do, and that's what I'm going to keep striving to do."

QUICK HITS

-- Washington's underappreciated defensive lineman: Jonathan Allen has just two sacks and three tackles for loss, but he's been one of the NFL's better defensive tackles this season. He ranks fifth at his position in pass-rush win rate, an ESPN metric that measures how often a player beats his blocker within 2.5 seconds. Since Week 9, his win rate is second behind perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald.

-- Washington's underappreciated offensive lineman: Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses have garnered deserved praise for their efforts so far in 2020, but their success seems to have overshadowed the excellence of center Chase Roullier. In his fourth NFL season, Roullier has the fifth-best PFF grade (77.2) and second-best run block win rate (77%) among centers.

"I will say the leadership in that group between Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses and Chase Roullier, those three guys -- they're veteran guys, they've been here a while, they've grasped what we're teaching, they've bought into what we're doing and they're helping to lead that group," Rivera said in late November. "I think that's been outstanding, I really do. Kudos to them as a unit."

-- Dustin Hopkins sets franchise record: With his 51-yarder in the second quarter Sunday, veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins became Washington's all-time leader in 50-plus-yard field goals with 13.

After struggling earlier in the season, Hopkins has made 10 of his 12 attempts during Washington's four-game winning streak.

"Sometimes you get into a little bit of a slump," Rivera said of Hopkins after the Steelers' game. "He worked his way out of it and he's been solid, he really has. And just really happy with what he did, again, working himself through his situation, and it was a tough field to kick off of today, too."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Weekly Brief: When S#!t Hits The Fan, Character > Talent

-- Assessing Washington's Draft Class

-- Week 15 Power Rankings: Washington Is On The Rise

-- WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Takes Another Step In His Development

-- Jonathan Allen Leads Meet & Greet With Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

-- Wake Up Washington 12/15: Young Talent Fueling A Playoff Push

-- J.D. McKissic Is More Than Just A Pass-Catcher

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Among Division Leaders

-- Snap Counts: Washington-49ers, Week 14

-- Washington-49ers Monday Stats Pack

-- President Jason Wright Receives 'Best Hire Of 2020' Recognition In Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal 'Year-End Awards' Issue

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-15 Victory Over the San Francisco 49ers.

-- Rookies Chase Young, Kam Curl Starring For One Of NFL's Best Defenses

-- 5 Takeaways: How Washington Beat The 49ers To Take Control Of The NFC East

-- Instant Analysis: Washington's Defense Propels Team To 4th-Straight Win

-- 3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The 49ers

-- WFT Daily: Montez Sweat Has Gone From Disruptive To Dominant

-- Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee for Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

-- How Washington Became NFL's Best Run Defense During Winning Streak

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.
news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.
news

Week 18 gives Washington deeper look at its depth

The Washington Football Team will play to win its finale against the New York Giants, but it will also give its depth players a chance to compete.
news

Washington looking to get more out of Dyami Brown in final 2 games

Brown has flashed some of his talent during his rookie season. After a standout catch against the Cowboys, Ron Rivera and his staff want to see how much more Brown can do.
news

Turner: John Bates has 'exceeded our expectations'

Bates was mostly known as a blocking tight end at Boise State, but the rookie has become so much more than that.
news

Rivera: Madden was an 'icon' who 'offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight'

Rivera remembers his time with Hall of Fame coach John Madden and their conversations about being an NFL head coach.
news

Get to know Washington's options at quarterback

The Washington Football Team has three new quarterbacks ahead of its game against the Eagles. Here's what you need to know about the newest additions to the room.
news

With another chance to get on the field, Jeremy Reaves isn't taking anything for granted

Reaves was dealt a heartbreaking blow when he found out he was getting cut after training camp. He's spent the past three months learning on the practice squad, and now he's ready to make another impact.
news

Toney plans to make the most of his expanded role

Toney, a seventh-round pick, will be asked to take on more responsibilities going forward, and he's ready to take on the challenge.
news

Washington prepares for depth to be tested yet again

Washington could potentially be dealing with more injuries to key players, but head coach Ron Rivera is confident in the team's depth.
news

McLaurin anticipates fun matchup with Trevon Diggs

McLaurin and Diggs will meet for the second time when the Washington Football Team plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Advertising