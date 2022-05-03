Cole Turner looking to be immediate contributor for Commanders offense

Turner, drafted in the fifth round, was considered one of the better tight ends in the draft. He helped the Nevada Wolfpack put together the third-best offense in the Mountain West Conference with 62 receptions for 677 yards. He expects to do something similar for the Commanders during his rookie season.

"I think I'm a guy who can come in immediately and help out in the pass game, in the red zone," Turner said. "[I can] Come help move the chains on third down. I kind of think that's where my skills are. That's where I kind of excel."

It's a good self-assessment from Turner, but he was one of the Wolfpack's best weapons in 2021. He had 10 touchdowns during his senior year, which was tied for the third-most in the conference. Turner credits some of that to his receiver background at Clackamas High School in Oregon. He led the state in 2017 with 76 catches for 1,325 yards and 20 touchdowns, helping him earn all-state honors.

Two years after he committed to Nevada, he switched to tight end, where he saw an immediate uptick in his production. Between 2019 and 2020, he caught six passes for 88 yards. In the final two seasons of his college career, he had 111 catches for 1,282 yards and 19 scores.