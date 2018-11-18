Colt McCoy Steps Into Action, Assuming Starting Quarterback Duties

In many ways, McCoy's productivity leading the offense on the fly provided a confidence booster for a Redskins team that must quickly move their focus to Thursday in Dallas.

"I see how the guy prepares, he goes out there and works and he prepares as if he's going to come in if something happens," cornerback Josh Norman said. "Something did happen so that's why he's here, that's why he got what he got and he's here now, he's taking to him, we're all behind him fired up and ready to go. Okay, I can't wait for come Thursday."

Gruden said that, despite wishing the circumstances were different, he was very confident in McCoy moving forward as the starter, a role the Texas product hasn't had since four years ago.