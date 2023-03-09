News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders awarded two compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Mar 09, 2023 at 05:29 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders were awarded a third-round and sixth-round compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the league announced today.

The Commanders received the additional picks to compensate for the losses of guard Brandon Scherff, who spent seven seasons with the organization and earned four Pro Bowl selections and a First Team All-Pro honor, and Tim Settle, who had 54 tackles and seven sacks in four seasons with the team.

The Commanders now have eight picks in the 2023 draft:

  • First Round (No. 16 overall)
  • Second Round
  • Third Round (No. 97 overall)
  • Fourth Round
  • Fifth Round
  • Sixth Round
  • Sixth Round (No. 215 overall)
  • Seventh Round

