Brian Robinson Jr. activated for Week 5 vs. Titans

Rivera hopes that Robinson's return will offer a boost for the Commanders' offense. His downhill style was used to great effect in the preseason, and it adds a change of pace to what Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic provide. The Commanders have begun to lean more on their ground attack, and Robinson's skill set should help open things up for the rest of the unit.

"One of the ways to do it is to make sure we can establish the run early so that the play action sells it for him and helps him and helps our offensive line," Rivera said. "If you can get the pass rushers going sideways, it slows it down a little bit."

Running backs coach Randy Jordan said that Robinson possesses traits that "you can't teach."

"He's got really good body balance, he's a little bit of a tweener when it comes to a thumper and being able to set a guy and make a guy miss and be able to get that hidden yardage that we always talk about."

And while Robinson will not get an excessive amount of carries, offensive coordinator Scott Turner expects him to have a good amount of action.

"Just such an amazing thing for him to come back after what he's been through," Turner said. "But as a player, you know, he's going to give us some juice and that physical presence and just a good all-around back."