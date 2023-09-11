Commanders-Cardinals Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Arizona Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
General
- Washington has won consecutive Week 1 games for the first time since 2011-12.
- Washington did not allow an offensive touchdown in a Week 1 contest for the seventh time in franchise history and the first time since Week 1 of the 2004 season.
- Washington held Arizona 4-of-14 on third down, the 10th lowest opening week percentage in franchise history
Offense
- Quarterback Sam Howell completed 19-of-31 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added two rushes for 11 yards and a rushing touchdown.
- Howell became the first Washington quarterback since Jay Schroeder in 1986 to have at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in a Week 1 contest.
- Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 19 times for 59 yards. He added a seven-yard touchdown reception, the second of his career.
- Robinson Jr. eclipsed 800 rushing yards in his career.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin finished the game with two receptions for 31 yards, including his 300th career reception.
- McLaurin became the 11th player in franchise history to record 300 career receptions.
Defense
- Defensive End Montez Sweat had 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.
- Sweat becomes the first Washington player to record 1.5 or more sacks and two or more forced fumbles in a single game since Brandon Meriweather in 2014. He is the fourth Washington player in franchise history to record that stat line, joining Meriweather, Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson.
- Sweat recorded the sixth game of his career with 1.5 or more sacks and his first since Week 11 of last season.
- Sweat (30.5) moved into sole possession of 10th all-time in official sacks (since 1982) in franchise history.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had a sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
- Allen has recorded multiple tackles for loss in a single game 14 times in his career, the second-most by a Washington player through 86 career games.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had two tackles for loss and the fifth fumble recovery of his career.
Special Teams
- Kicker Joey Slye was good from 30 and 33 yards on his two field goal attempts.
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 266 yards and pinned three punts inside the 20.
Snap counts
Offense (71 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Andrew Wylie
|71
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|71
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|71
|100%
|Sam Howell
|71
|100%
|Nick Gates
|71
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|68
|96%
|Terry McLaurin
|63
|89%
|Jahan Dotson
|62
|87%
|Logan Thomas
|58
|82%
|Curtis Samuel
|46
|65%
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|43
|61%
|John Bates
|26
|37%
|Antonio Gibson
|25
|35%
|Dyami Brown
|19
|27%
|Cole Turner
|10
|14%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|3
|4%
|Ricky Stromberg
|3
|4%
Defense (62 plays)
|Player
|Players
|Percentage
|Cody Barton
|62
|100%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|62
|100%
|Darrick Forrest
|62
|100%
|Kamren Curl
|62
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|62
|100%
|Jonathan Allen
|57
|92%
|Montez Sweat
|51
|82%
|Daron Payne
|50
|81%
|James Smith-Williams
|42
|68%
|Jamin Davis
|40
|65%
|Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
|40
|65%
|Percy Butler
|33
|53%
|Casey Toohill
|29
|47%
|John Ridgeway
|16
|26%
|Abdullah Anderson
|10
|16%
|Andre Jones Jr.
|4
|6%