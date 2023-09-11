News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Cardinals Stats & Snaps

Sep 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 20-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • Washington has won consecutive Week 1 games for the first time since 2011-12.
  • Washington did not allow an offensive touchdown in a Week 1 contest for the seventh time in franchise history and the first time since Week 1 of the 2004 season.
  • Washington held Arizona 4-of-14 on third down, the 10th lowest opening week percentage in franchise history

Offense

  • Quarterback Sam Howell completed 19-of-31 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added two rushes for 11 yards and a rushing touchdown.
  • Howell became the first Washington quarterback since Jay Schroeder in 1986 to have at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in a Week 1 contest.
  • Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 19 times for 59 yards. He added a seven-yard touchdown reception, the second of his career.
  • Robinson Jr. eclipsed 800 rushing yards in his career.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin finished the game with two receptions for 31 yards, including his 300th career reception.
  • McLaurin became the 11th player in franchise history to record 300 career receptions.

Defense

  • Defensive End Montez Sweat had 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.
  • Sweat becomes the first Washington player to record 1.5 or more sacks and two or more forced fumbles in a single game since Brandon Meriweather in 2014. He is the fourth Washington player in franchise history to record that stat line, joining Meriweather, Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson.  
  • Sweat recorded the sixth game of his career with 1.5 or more sacks and his first since Week 11 of last season.
  • Sweat (30.5) moved into sole possession of 10th all-time in official sacks (since 1982) in franchise history.
  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had a sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
  • Allen has recorded multiple tackles for loss in a single game 14 times in his career, the second-most by a Washington player through 86 career games.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had two tackles for loss and the fifth fumble recovery of his career.

Special Teams

  • Kicker Joey Slye was good from 30 and 33 yards on his two field goal attempts.
  • Punter Tress Way punted six times for 266 yards and pinned three punts inside the 20.

Snap counts

Offense (71 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Plays Percentage
Andrew Wylie 71 100%
Charles Leno Jr. 71 100%
Saahdiq Charles 71 100%
Sam Howell 71 100%
Nick Gates 71 100%
Sam Cosmi 68 96%
Terry McLaurin 63 89%
Jahan Dotson 62 87%
Logan Thomas 58 82%
Curtis Samuel 46 65%
Brian Robinson Jr. 43 61%
John Bates 26 37%
Antonio Gibson 25 35%
Dyami Brown 19 27%
Cole Turner 10 14%
Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3 4%
Ricky Stromberg 3 4%

Defense (62 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Players Percentage
Cody Barton 62 100%
Benjamin St-Juste 62 100%
Darrick Forrest 62 100%
Kamren Curl 62 100%
Kendall Fuller 62 100%
Jonathan Allen 57 92%
Montez Sweat 51 82%
Daron Payne 50 81%
James Smith-Williams 42 68%
Jamin Davis 40 65%
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. 40 65%
Percy Butler 33 53%
Casey Toohill 29 47%
John Ridgeway 16 26%
Abdullah Anderson 10 16%
Andre Jones Jr. 4 6%

