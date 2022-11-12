3 keys to Washington upsetting the Eagles on Monday night

3. What is one matchup to watch on Monday?

Logan: Jason Kelce looks out of place on Philadelphia's offensive line. His listed weight (295 pounds) seems like a college weight, but despite his relatively diminutive stature, he is a key cog in Philadelphia's run game.

Kelce's ability to get to second-level defenders is unparalleled. For example, most teams use a double team between the center and the play side guard to account for the linebacker to the front side of the run. This block is extremely challenging because the guard is usually out leveraged, meaning the linebacker is in an advantageous position to hold his gap and force the ball back to the other members of the defense.

Kelce is Philadelphia's ace in the hole. Not only is Kelce able to reach this frontside player with minimal help from the guard, but they also have an alternative that is just as effective. Instead of the guard having to reach the linebacker, they block down on the defensive lineman, who is usually lined up inside of them. Kelce then pulls, and his speed allows him to run around the guard and reach the play side linebacker, looking more like a fullback than a center.

His ability to catch and sustain this block in space allows Philadelphia to gain leverage to the front side of runs that most teams can't get. This is a huge advantage in Philadelphia's RPO, Outside zone and screen game.