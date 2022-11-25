3 keys to Washington getting a win over the Falcons

Zach: To me, the focus for the Commanders needs to be similar to the game plan against the Eagles and Texans, which is to put less of a strain on Heinicke and put him in advantageous situations to get the ball to his playmakers.

This was particularly true against the Texans, when Heinicke threw a season low 27 passing attempts. His stats were not gaudy, but several of his completions, like his 13-yard pass to Jahan Dotson in the first quarter, helped ignite the offense when it needed to score. It was also the first time all season that Heinicke did not commit a turnover.

Logan mentioned Indianapolis' success using a similar defensive philosophy to that of Atlanta against Heinicke, but I believe Washington's shift to leaning more on the running game will eliminate opportunities for those mistakes. Washington ran the ball 28 times against the Colts, six of which were scrambles from Heinicke. Over the last two games, Washington has run the ball 49 and 40 times.

As for Pees' using more man coverage on third down, I'm not so worried about that because of how effective Washington's receivers are against man coverage. Heinicke's trust in Terry McLaurin might lead to him forcing passes into coverage, but as long as he does a good job of distributing the ball -- seven other players besides McLaurin were targeted -- he should be able to continue his streak of doing enough in the passing game to win.

One of the ways Washington can do that is by giving McLaurin and other receivers route with a high success rate. Take McLaurin as an example; he excels at slant route because of his ability to get separation at the line of scrimmage. He used to dislike slant routes, but now it is one of the strongest parts of his game.