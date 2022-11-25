Practice report | Chase Young questionable for Week 12 vs. Falcons

Chase Young is close to making his 2022 season debut.

The Washington Commanders have ruled that Young, who was activated off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday, will be questionable for their Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Commanders have been careful with Young's recovery up to this point. Rivera, who announced Young's activation during his Monday press conference, said that the team would work with him this week with the "intent of if he's ready to play, he'll play" against the Falcons. He and the trainers wanted to see Young "consistently cut it loose" and play with confidence in his knee.

That confidence grew steadily over the three-week period that he was designated to practice, and it increased at a quicker rate over the past three practices.

"Chase looked good," Rivera said Wednesday. "He did. He had a good day, showed us some things that we've been looking for and we'll continue to monitor his progress and we'll see how he does on Friday."

Should Young be active on Sunday, it is expected that he will play about 12-16 snaps, according to Rivera. Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has been sacked 26 times this season, and their offensive line has the third-highest adjusted sack rate in the NFL, so even in a limited capacity, having Young in the lineup will give an even stronger advantage to a Commanders defensive front that is playing well in the second half of the season.