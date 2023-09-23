Commanders intend to have leveled expectations despite 2-0 record

The team says these positive things will come to fruition as they focus on executing this Sunday, and they say take it one play at a time to do so.

"When we get our shots, we got to take them," Dotson said. "We gotta execute."

The offensive execution will focus on driving the ball forward on every play and allowing the strategy to be effective.

"As long as we sustain drives and keep things going," Dotson said. It's not about making big plays; it's about taking it one play at a time and everybody coming together, playing together and making stuff happen."

Not only will consistent drives be a key for Washington, but an early start is critical.

In their previous two games, Commanders made comebacks in the second half but were points away from losing in the game's final moments. When facing off a super bowl contender like the Bills, repeating that feat will be much more difficult.

And to set themselves up for success, they're zoning in on early moves in the game.

"We just got to go out there and make plays early, getting the ball rolling," Samuel said.