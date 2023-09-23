Commanders intend to have leveled expectations despite 2-0 record

As the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Buffalo Bills for their week 3 matchup at FedEx Field, they set aside the adrenaline from a 2-0 record and focus on one play and one game at a time.
Despite the potential to allow that positive energy to carry them through the week, the players say it's about one play at a time, allowing each drive to carry momentum into the end zone. And if Washington can stay on that target, it'll have a better chance of bringing in another home game win.
At Wednesday's practice, players and coaches were all on the same page about what to expect.
"I definitely think it feels really good in here to be 2-0 when you start off the season," Terry McLaurin said. "Two wins, one on the road, one at home, you got a lot of momentum continuing from the offseason, which I feel like we've had. You still don't wanna look too far ahead. We got a really good Bills team coming in, and we're looking forward to that challenge."
A blend of confidence and leveled expectations about facing off a talented Bills lineup can allow this team to narrow in on the goals and individual assignments. The team is more focused on on each of their jobs and how that can lead to more effective execution and take them to that next step.
"After last week, we're happy starting 2-0," Curtis Samuel said. "But we understand that each week is a new week. Everything that we did last week was last week. We're out here at practice this week, just trying to take that next step."
Coming together is vital for the Commanders, and even more so for a growing offense that will need to put significant points on the board to match the talented Bill's offensive.
"This is a group who believes," Jahan Dotson said. "We trust in our coaches, we trust in EB, we trust in each other. When you have a group like that that doesn't give up, a lot of good things can happen."
The Washington Commanders wrapped their final day of practice before playing the Buffalo Bills at FedExField for Week 3.
The team says these positive things will come to fruition as they focus on executing this Sunday, and they say take it one play at a time to do so.
"When we get our shots, we got to take them," Dotson said. "We gotta execute."
The offensive execution will focus on driving the ball forward on every play and allowing the strategy to be effective.
"As long as we sustain drives and keep things going," Dotson said. It's not about making big plays; it's about taking it one play at a time and everybody coming together, playing together and making stuff happen."
Not only will consistent drives be a key for Washington, but an early start is critical.
In their previous two games, Commanders made comebacks in the second half but were points away from losing in the game's final moments. When facing off a super bowl contender like the Bills, repeating that feat will be much more difficult.
And to set themselves up for success, they're zoning in on early moves in the game.
"We just got to go out there and make plays early, getting the ball rolling," Samuel said.
Giving themselves an early start will prevent them from chasing a Bills lead. Chasing a lead from up Buffalo's offense will make it nearly impossible to catch up, so finding that early start in the game will be essential.