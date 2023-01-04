Commanders offer their support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Hudson has known Hamlin for most of his life, and one thing that has not changed about the McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania native is his generosity for others. Hamlin's a very caring person, Hudson said, and loves giving back to the community. That is clear by what he does off the field, which includes hosting football camps with Hudson in the offseason.

"He's just a standup guy," Hudson said. "He's a role model, he's everything you think of ...Just being with him, working with him, doing stuff like that, it's just a true blessing, and it's a blessing to call him a friend."

Those traits have been put in the spotlight as the league has rallied around Hamlin in the past two days. All 32 teams have changed their profile pictures on social media to Hamlin's No. 3 jersey with messages to pray for Hamlin and his family.

And when Hamlin does make a full recovery, he will see that his toy drive, Chasing M's Foundation, has seen an outpouring of donations. After asking for a goal of $2,500, the foundation has received more than $6.6 million on its GoFundMe page.

Hudson believes Hamlin will appreciate everyone who has helped support his cause.