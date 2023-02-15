Commanders position review | Tight end

-- Cole Turner can still have a bright future: Like Rogers, Turner created plenty of hype for himself with his ability to get open in the red zone. That was what he excelled at in college, and it looked like he was going to be a reliable target to the Commanders' quarterbacks.

Turner's hamstring injury eliminated that possibility. Turner was available for most of the season, but the injury pushed back part of his development. Turner was inactive until Week 5, and the most that Turner was able to contribute as a pass-catcher was in Week 6, when he had two catches for 23 yards.

There was much to be desired from Turner's production, but his young pro can still have a strong future with Washington. For example, blocking was an area that Turner needed to work on, so he spent extra time with tight ends coach Juan Castillo improving his skill set. That extra work, plus a full offseason, should put Turner in good position to have a bigger impact in Year 2.

Free agency

With all the young talent at the position, it is unlikely that Washington will make any major changes to the position. But you can check out who will be available in March, HERE.

Draft