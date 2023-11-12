Commanders prepare for record-breaking crowd noise at Lumen Field

"I think it's important for us to really listen in the huddle when he is talking and try to get as close as possible," said wide receiver Terry McLaurin. "And I always tell the other receivers to communicate. Usually, the slot receiver is a little closer to the ball. He may hear the snap count or may get a signal from Sam. And it's on us to relay it to the other receivers. So, we need to make sure we're in communication constantly. When we're blocking on the perimeter, make sure we're blocking what we have. So you know, there are little things you can do as a receiver to make sure your communication is on point, to make sure the play's successful. So that's our objective this week."

While it's technically second in noise to the Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium, it has broken some notable records with its noise levels. In 2011, Seattle's Marshawn Lynch scored a playoff touchdown that led to such a large crowd celebration that it was enough to register on the Richter Scale.

But Washington, which last played at the stadium in 2017, haa its work cut out for it.

"The biggest thing is that things are going to be based on hand signals," head coach Ron Rivera said. "It's understanding what the play call is and what the alerts or checks are. We've played in some pretty noisy places this year, worked a lot in those huddles, and used all the hand signals and stuff."

Howell will be under pressure to continue getting the ball out fast and work harder and smarter to communicate with his teammates.