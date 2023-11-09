Practice notes | Washington has found an answer to it problems with protecting Howell

Larsen has largely been a backup during his eight-year career but has been reliable when given the opportunity. He's only allowed 73 pressures on 1,356 pass blocking snaps, including just seven sacks in that span.

Howell can also tell the difference.

"I think that unit upfront is starting to gel together and they put together two really good games," Howell said. "I think we're just coming together as a whole on offense, and I think we've truly built an identity now on offense and I think that's helping everybody out."

But there are other factors that have contributed to the Commanders giving Howell better protection. They've seen strides from the tight end and the running backs in blocking in recent weeks, which has given Howell the extra time he needs to get rid of the ball.

"Shoot, we even got a couple snaps where we have the receivers chipping and all understanding just how important it is," Rivera said.

There's also the improvement of Howell himself and the changes in the game plan to consider. For the last two weeks, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has emphasized getting the ball out of Howell's hands at a quicker rate with shorter drops, quick passes and screens.

That's accomplishing two things: for one, it allows Howell to get the ball to his playmakers more efficiently; and it gives opposing pass-rushers less time to put pressure on him.