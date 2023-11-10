Practice notes | Curtis Samuel questionable for Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Having a player like Samuel should provide a boost for the Commanders as they try to get past the Seahawks' defense. While their stats aren't eye-popping in any category, they do have talented defensive backs like first-round pick Devon Witherspoon, cornerback Tre Brown and veteran safety Jamal Adams.

Witherspoon was regarded as the best cornerback in the 2023 draft class, and the former Illini has lived up to that reputation with 39 tackles to go with two sacks, a team-leading nine pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown.

And Adams might not be the player he was when the Seahawks first traded for him, but Washington fans might remember what happened the last time they saw the former LSU Tiger on the field when he was playing for the Jets in 2019. In that 34-17 victory over Washington at FedExField, Adams had four tackles, four quarterback hits and three sacks.

To assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, it's "a typical Seattle defense," which means that the unit is fast and does a good job of creating penetration.