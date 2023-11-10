Three keys to Washington getting a win in Seattle

The Washington Commanders will look to get back up to .500 with a Week 10 road trip to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Here are three keys to victory, presented by KIA.

1. Manage the crowd.

Here's one thing we know about the Commanders' game this weekend: it's going to be loud.

Lumen Field is known for being one of the most difficult places to play because of the crowd noise. The stadium itself has been engineered to focus all of the cheers and music down to the field, and as a result, it can be almost impossible for opponents to hear each other, even when they're just inches away.

It's easy to see how that could cause some problems for the Commanders and Sam Howell, who will play the Seahawks on the road for the first time in his career. Howell has been in loud environments before dating back to his time at North Carolina, but he admitted during his Wednesday press conference that he doesn't know what to expect this weekend.

"It can definitely be a problem as far as checking out the line of scrimmage," Howell said. "You got to have more signals than normal just because you can't verbally communicate. We'll be ready to go for whatever we need."

Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has experience being in loud stadiums himself. Arrowhead Stadium is also known for its crowd noise, and it's routinely placed at the top of lists of loudest stadiums in the NFL. Granted, it's different when that crowd is determined to get you off your rhythm, so Bieniemy's biggest advice to Howell is to remain calm.