Commanders view joint practice vs. Ravens as important evaluation opportunity

"Same intensity, but even more," said cornerback Amik Robertson. "It's an opportunity to play against another team, but what we're looking forward to is playing to our standard. Like I said, continue to get the little things right."

And there's a lot for the Commanders to focus on over the next few days. While they're not installing any new plays at this point in camp, they still need to strengthen their chemistry and comfort level in the schemes on both sides of the ball. There are several new players on the roster, some of whom are getting more opportunities because of the injuries the team is currently dealing with, so they need get as many snaps working together as possible.

That's why wide receiver Dyami Brown echoed Robertson's thoughts; he believes they need to home in on the details and be physical.

"I think that's most important," Brown said. "Mistakes happen; it's part of the game, but just how we respond to it and keep our level high enough to be able to perform and execute the things that we need to do. Just communicate, and that's it."