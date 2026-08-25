Commanders view joint practice vs. Ravens as important evaluation opportunity

The Washington Commanders have put their players through challenging evaluations for the past month, but their biggest tests are coming up at the end of this week.
That's at least how the Commanders have framed the final days before roster cuts are made over the weekend. They will travel to Baltimore for a joint practice with the Ravens before playing against them their preseason finale on Aug. 28. The starters will be the focus of the joint practice, while the game will be a chance for anyone on the roster bubble to make their final case to the coaching staff that they deserve to stick around for the regular season.
Regardless of who plays on which day, the Commanders consider this an important measuring stick to gauge their roster before the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The players understand the significance of the week as well, and they're looking forward to ending camp on a positive note against another team with high expectations.
"It's a big opportunity to go out there and show what we can do," wide receiver Dyami Brown said after Tuesday's practice.
One of the Commanders' primary goals this summer was to boost the competitiveness shown in camp, and for the most part, they have succeeded in that. Practices have been longer, with more consecutive days in pads. Players start their days with drills like best-of-five two-point conversion competitions and red zone drills.
This year's training camp has been separated into "blocks," with most of the practices being ramped up in preparation for the preseason games and joint practices. Coaches like the latter, head coach Dan Quinn said, because they offer more control in situational drills and better evaluation opportunities. They have become popular around the league, particularly with starters getting fewer and fewer reps during preseason games.
The Commanders' last joint practice, when they hosted the Miami Dolphins, was an encouraging day for both sides of the ball, as they got to unveil their new schemes on a different opponent. The defense put consistent pressure on Malik Willis, leading to interceptions and would-be sacks, while the offense's pass-catchers stood out against Miami's defensive backs. It was generally recognized as a good day for the Commanders, and that carried over to their 20-7 win over the Dolphins two days later.
The Ravens are viewed as a significant step up in competition, though. Like the Commanders, the Ravens have gone through several changes with a new coaching staff, but they have been to the playoffs in six of the last eight years and won the AFC North four times in that span. They still have Lamar Jackson at quarterback and a defense that has new additions like Trey Hendrickson and draft pick Zion Young. They will be a more daunting task, but the Commanders are approaching the practice with the same intensity as they do everything else.
"Same intensity, but even more," said cornerback Amik Robertson. "It's an opportunity to play against another team, but what we're looking forward to is playing to our standard. Like I said, continue to get the little things right."
And there's a lot for the Commanders to focus on over the next few days. While they're not installing any new plays at this point in camp, they still need to strengthen their chemistry and comfort level in the schemes on both sides of the ball. There are several new players on the roster, some of whom are getting more opportunities because of the injuries the team is currently dealing with, so they need get as many snaps working together as possible.
That's why wide receiver Dyami Brown echoed Robertson's thoughts; he believes they need to home in on the details and be physical.
"I think that's most important," Brown said. "Mistakes happen; it's part of the game, but just how we respond to it and keep our level high enough to be able to perform and execute the things that we need to do. Just communicate, and that's it."
For some players, how they perform in the practice and game will play a significant role in the coaches' decisions for the initial 53-man roster. There have been battles at several positions, from linebacker to safety and wide receiver, because of the depth at those positions. The staff has been pleased with the competitions, but the reality is that the Commanders will need to cut someone with talent who could end up on another roster next week.
Safety Quan Martin, who has been part of those position battles, has just one piece of advice for his teammates trying to earn a job: compete.
"Just seeing a new jersey, going out there and competing and playing hard with the guys and just continuing to bond, continuing to gel, continuing to bring this thing together," Martin said.
Should the Commanders perform well against the Ravens, it doesn't mean that they're guaranteed to have a successful season. However, it could help gauge the roster's talent level ahead of a season that features the Philadelphia Eagles -- the top team in the NFC East for the last two seasons -- a talented Dallas Cowboys team and the Seattle Seahawks -- last year's Super Bowl winners. Like what occurred after the practice with the Dolphins, it could build some confidence that Washington could compete against some of the top teams in the conference.
Robertson is going to make the most of the situation, and he expects his teammates to do the same.
"Give it all you got, man," he said. "When you step on the field, show...that you're the best in the world. Prove it to yourself that you belong."