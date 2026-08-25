Commanders sign OLB Boogie Bashum, release S Will Harris

The Washington Commanders have signed outside linebacker Boogie Basham as well as safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Quindell Johnson.

In corresponding moves, the Commanders have released safeties Will Harris and Malik Spencer. They have also placed defensive end Drake Jackson on the Reserve/Injured list.

Bashum, a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021, has appeared in 43 games over his five-year career. He last played for the Carolina Panthers, where he recorded four tackles in three games. Basham also spent two seasons with the New York Giants, where he recorded 20 tackles and a pass deflection.

Bledsoe was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2021 and played in two seasons with the team. He also spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas in the United Football League, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.