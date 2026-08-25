Training camp notebook | Commanders prep for joint practice vs. Baltimore

The Washington Commanders are nearing the end of their summer work before the regular season, but there are a few big tests ahead of them before they get to final roster cuts. They have their joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, which the team views as an important measuring stick for the players, particularly the starters. They had one more practice before heading to Baltimore, so let's look at some of the top moments from the morning.
-- It has unfortunately become a trend for head coach Dan Quinn, but he provided media members with more injury updates. Key players like Odafe Oweh and Trey Amos have now missed extended portions of camp, and with the regular season just weeks away, there have been questions about whether they will be ready for Week 1. Quinn said for those players specifically, he'll have a better idea for their availability next week. Both players are working hard and making progress, he added, but he doesn't have a hard timetable on their return yet.
-- Tight end Ben Sinnott tweaked his oblique during the Commanders preseason game against the Detroit Lions. He was not at practice, and his status for the preseason finale has not been determined yet. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merrit also suffered a lower body injury, and he was among the players working on the side field.
-- Quan Martin has been one of the standout players from Commanders camp with two interceptions in as many preseason games. Quinn said he can feel "an energy" in recent practices. "I've just felt an intensity and an urgency about him. So, I don't know if surprise is the right answer...but he's one that jumps out to me that's thrown a really good camp and I feel it. I feel it in play, in confidence and moving forward, the way he's gone about it has been impressive to me."
-- Sonny Styles has gotten 19 total plays in the last two preseason games, and Quinn has liked what he's seen from the rookie as he continues to develop. He likes how square he plays and takes on blocks. He knows how to use his hands and has command of the system. In practice, Quinn feels Styles' speed and playmaking ability. He has quickness and speed, Quinn said, which can help him in both man and zone coverage.
-- With the Commanders getting close to the end of evaluations, the ability to play on special teams becomes an important talking point for coaches. This is particularly true for deep positions like wide receiver and linebacker, where the Commanders will likely have to cut talented players. "It's critical, for sure," Quinn said, because it helps clarify who could have a role on the 48-person roster for gamedays, and it plays a factor in the coaches' decision making if certain players at the bottom of the roster don't contribute on special teams.
-- Like Monday, practice was only an hour, so there were only a handful of 11-on-11 plays. They opened the day with a two-point conversion competition, and the offense got on the board first with a touchdown run from Kaytron Allen. On the next play, a pass from Jayden Daniels got broken up by the defensive line. The final two plays went to the offense, as Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis threw touchdown passes to Antonio Williams and Jaden Bradley, respectively.
-- The day ended with a two-minute drill, and the highlight of the period came when Daniels connected with Treylon Burks in the back of the end zone. Burks made a leaping catch and managed to keep both feet in bounds, highlighting his ability to make contested targets.
-- Finally, there were some roster moves announced before practice. The Washington Commanders have signed outside linebacker Boogie Basham as well as safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Quindell Johnson. In corresponding moves, they released safeties Will Harris and Malik Spencer. They have also placed defensive end Drake Jackson on the Reserve/Injured list.