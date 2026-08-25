Training camp notebook | Commanders prep for joint practice vs. Baltimore

-- Sonny Styles has gotten 19 total plays in the last two preseason games, and Quinn has liked what he's seen from the rookie as he continues to develop. He likes how square he plays and takes on blocks. He knows how to use his hands and has command of the system. In practice, Quinn feels Styles' speed and playmaking ability. He has quickness and speed, Quinn said, which can help him in both man and zone coverage.

-- With the Commanders getting close to the end of evaluations, the ability to play on special teams becomes an important talking point for coaches. This is particularly true for deep positions like wide receiver and linebacker, where the Commanders will likely have to cut talented players. "It's critical, for sure," Quinn said, because it helps clarify who could have a role on the 48-person roster for gamedays, and it plays a factor in the coaches' decision making if certain players at the bottom of the roster don't contribute on special teams.

-- Like Monday, practice was only an hour, so there were only a handful of 11-on-11 plays. They opened the day with a two-point conversion competition, and the offense got on the board first with a touchdown run from Kaytron Allen. On the next play, a pass from Jayden Daniels got broken up by the defensive line. The final two plays went to the offense, as Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis threw touchdown passes to Antonio Williams and Jaden Bradley, respectively.

-- The day ended with a two-minute drill, and the highlight of the period came when Daniels connected with Treylon Burks in the back of the end zone. Burks made a leaping catch and managed to keep both feet in bounds, highlighting his ability to make contested targets.