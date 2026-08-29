5 takeaways from Washington's preseason finale

5. Big decisions on the horizon.

After a month of evaluations, the Commanders are done with the preseason. All of the focus now shifts to their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and some important decisions are on the horizon as they try to field the best roster possible.

Fortunately, fans don't need to wait long to get answers. Roster cuts are due at 4 p.m. on Aug. 30. Many of the roster spots are already set, but some position groups have been more difficult than others. They need to decide how many receivers they keep and what to do about the depth at offensive line. On defense, it seems like the safety position is clearer after the release of Will Harris, but which players at the bottom of the linebacker and defensive line depth charts will be a challenging decision because of the talent that exists at both positions.