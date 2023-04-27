Commanders scouts provide inside look at evaluation of Washington's previous draft picks

That relentless mentality showed up in a couple of different ways. During the Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia in his senior year, Forrest lost a shoe but continued to "bust his tail to try to make a play," Gribble said. Cincinnati lost that game, 24-21, but Forrest ended the matchup with nine tackles.

Forrest's role on special teams also spoke to his passion for football.

"You could see it on film," Gribble said. "You could just tell by the way he played. The physicality, the love of football showed through on the film. He's smart, he's tough, he loves football, and those are the three traits that we look for, especially whenever it comes to projecting the guy to play special teams."

Forrest played most of his snaps in the latter half of the 2021 season and first half of the 2022 season on special teams, but as it became clear that he could be an impact player in the secondary as well, those snaps became less frequent.

Now, as Forrest enters his third season, he has already grown beyond that role, which is not a surprise to Gribble. Forrest has worked with Washington's coaching staff to improve his skill set, but those strides can also be credited to who Forrest is as a player.

"At the end of the day, we knew that...he was gonna be a great kid," Gribble said. "He's gonna be a hard worker, and he was gonna be an outstanding teams player. And then he transcended that role, partly because of his makeup. He's physically gifted. He's very fast and he's smart and he's a tough player and it was easier for him because of his physical traits."

As the Commanders prepare for the 2023 season, Forrest, Bates and Paul are all primed to take a step forward. Forrest and Bates can continue their development from the previous year, and Paul is set to potentially compete for a starting job. That speaks to them being able to make the most of their opportunities, but it is also a credit to the scouts for finding players who can improve their roster.