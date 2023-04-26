All the Mock Draft Mondays. All in one place.

The following article is based on the opinions of external draft analysts.

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2023 campaign.

In less than 48 hours, we will finally get to see who the Washington Commanders take with the No. 16 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

That still means we have to wait until 8 p.m. rolls around on Thursday, April 27, and fans are still looking for as much analysis as they can find to get a better sense of who could be available when the Commanders are on the clock.

Over the past three months, Commanders.com has been preparing for the draft by highlighting one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delving into how that player would fit with Washington. Players have ranged from Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez to Oklahoma's Anton Harrison and even Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.