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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 20

Aug 20, 2026 at 08:01 AM

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Training camp notebook | 'A good amount' of Commanders starters will play vs. Lions

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Practice notes | Injury updates to key defensive players

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WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 19

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 19.

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WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 18

Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 18.

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Commanders sign multiple players

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.

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Against Miami, Robert Henry added his name to an already packed Commanders RB discussion

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5 takeaways from Washington's 20-7 win over the Dolphins

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Commanders announce 26 players will not play vs. Dolphins

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.

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Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Dolphins, preseason Week 1

The Washington Commanders are kicking off the preseason with a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Check out this game blog for stats, highlights and updates throughout the game.

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