WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 20
Aug 20, 2026 at 08:01 AM
The Washington Commanders had their final practice before their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
The Washington Commanders were in pads for their Wednesday practice, marking their last time with full contact before they play the Detroit Lions in their second preseason game on Aug. 22. Here are some of the top highlights from the morning.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 19.
The Commanders believe they have finally found their solution at kicker.
The Washington Commanders returned to the field after taking the weekend off and began their preparations for their road matchup against the Detroit Lions. Let's dive into some of the highlights from Tuesday's practice.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 18.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
It's a crowded room, which has created debates over who the Commanders should keep, and Henry showed why he deserves to be part of that discussion.
The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their preseason opener with a 20-7 win. Here are five takeaways from the night.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.