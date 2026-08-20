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Training camp notebook | 'A good amount' of Commanders starters will play vs. Lions

Aug 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders had their final practice before their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. The structure was similar to a traditional Friday practice during the season, meaning the players were in jerseys and shorts, and practice was about an hour. But head coach Dan Quinn did provide some insights during his press conference, so we'll break down some of his most important quotes.

-- As always, Quinn opened things with some injury updates. He confirmed that Johnny Newton, who was in New York during Wednesday's practice to get his pectoral muscle examined, did have successful surgery and will begin his rehab process shortly. There currently is no timetable for Newton's return, but Quinn said he will miss "significant time" because of the injury. The team was pleased with Newton's progress over the summer, and Quinn said it was a disappointing blow for a player who had worked hard to get ready for the upcoming season.

-- Quinn had more news on center Nick Allegretti. He experienced tightness in his calf, so the team pulled him out of practice. The imaging on the injury was clean, so there doesn't appear to be any long-term concern about his availability. Still, Quinn said Allegretti will not play against the Lions and that the team will get a better look at the injury on Sunday.

-- Although Allegretti is expected to be the starting center, the fact is that he only practiced one full day this month. On whether that affects him taking over the line and making the calls, Quinn said "for sure it has." It's a big deal, he added, to get the time on task to make the correct calls and build chemistry with the rest of the offensive line. The team knows Allegretti is a smart player with experience as a starter, but they are hoping to get some good news on Sunday so he can return to the field for the last week of the preseason.

-- As far as cornerback Trey Amos, Quinn said he is still recovering from his ankle sprain but has been improving. "The arrow is trending up," he said, but Amos will not play this weekend.

-- There has been significant speculation on whether the Commanders will play their starters against the Lions, and Quinn did provide an answer. He said that "a good amount of starters" will get some playing time, although who will play and how much is still being determined by the staff. Jayden Daniels is one of the players Quinn is unsure about, saying that he will make a decision once he knows about the health of everyone else around him.

-- On the decision about who will play in the preseason, Quinn said it will be determined on a player-by-player basis rather than an entire group in terms of which positions could benefit more from getting action against the Lions. While he said he's interested in seeing positions like the receivers and cornerbacks, he wants to see what certain players do with the opportunity to get more snaps in a game scenario.

-- Rachaad White missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury, but he did participate on Thursday with a helmet and jersey. Although Quinn said White won't participate against the Lions, there isn't a concern about his injury being a long-term issue.

-- There has been some debate on how much time the Commanders' players should get in the preseason and whether their workload is worth the risk of injury. There is certainly value to it; not only do the Commanders have a new scheme on both sides of the ball, they also need to go through the act of tackling, running plays and other routine actions in a game. Quinn would like to get his players as many snaps as possible, but he and the team like to customize according to each player's needs as much as possible. The most important angle they consider is whether the amount of work each player gets is the most beneficial to their development.

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