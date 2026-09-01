Commanders to pay tribute to Sonny Jurgensen and Monte Coleman at halftime of home opener

The Washington Commanders will honor two franchise greats who passed away this year during the team's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 27.

Washington quarterback and Hall of Fame member Sonny Jurgensen died at the age of 91 in February. The signal-caller with a "golden arm" was one of the most impactful and beloved team figures during the 1960s and 1970s. He was named to four Pro Bowls and led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns several times during his Washington career. Jurgensen's contributions to the Burgundy & Gold didn't stop after his 11 seasons as a player. He moved into broadcasting almost immediately after retirement and spent 38 consecutive seasons covering Washington.

Washington linebacker and Ring of Fame member Monte Coleman died at the age of 68 in April. A key piece of the franchise's glory years, Coleman spent his entire 16-year NFL career in burgundy and gold. He won three Super Bowls and appeared in 215 regular season games with 62 starts. His 999 solo tackles and total games played both rank second all-time in franchise history. In 1996, Coleman was named the Washingtonian of the Year for his impact in the community and was part of the franchise's 70 Greatest list.

The halftime ceremony, titled "A Tribute to Sonny Jurgensen and Monte Coleman," will feature a contingent of Ring of Fame members, special guest speakers, video remembrances and more. Billy Kilmer and Art Monk, teammates of Jurgensen and Coleman, respectively, will be honorary captains representing each of them at kickoff. Commanders' offensive players for the game will wear No. 9 helmet stickers honoring Jurgensen while defensive players will have No. 51 helmet stickers honoring Coleman.