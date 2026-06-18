Veteran scouts Paul Skansi and Chuck Cook retire 

With minicamp coming to a close and the dead period beginning, the Washington Commanders are saying farewell to area scouts Paul Skansi and Chuck Cook, who have made the decision to retire.
"Chuck and Paul are two of the best scouts I've had the pleasure of working with in my entire career," General manager Adam Peters said. "They have dedicated decades to the NFL and to our organization. They're incredible and accomplished talent evaluators but even better men. Paul welcomed and mentored me when I was a young area scout in the West, and Chuck has been a pillar in the scouting community whose passion, energy and mentorship are unmatched. Although we will miss them here in Washington, we congratulate them on amazing careers and wish them well in their retirement."
Skansi, who oversaw scouting in the West, and Cook, who worked primarily in the Southeast region, both arrived in Washington in 2017. With a combined six decades of scouting experience under their belt, the two embark on their next chapters with immense gratitude for what they've been able to do, give and experience in this profession.
Being a scout could perhaps have been seen as some matter of destiny for Chuck Cook as his father, Hamp, served as a scout for the New Orleans Saints for many years.
"I grew up in it," Cook said.
After stints as a coach, including one with George Allen and the Arizona Wranglers of the USFL, Cook followed his father's footsteps. He was hired in 1984 by the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he has been a part of 41 NFL drafts with four teams and worked under 14 head coaches, eight general managers and seven owners.
"I've loved it," Cook said. "This is all I've ever done. I've done this 40-straight years. Grind, grind, grind, August to December, and then get into the meetings. I've done that as a routine ever year."
Skansi also came to scouting from coaching but with a couple different stops along the way. The Washington state native spent a decade playing professionally in the NFL and CFL, had a brief spell in the mortgage business and then went onto coach with his alma mater at the University of Washington as well as the University of Idaho. Then, he was presented with his first scouting opportunity with the Chargers, where he spent the next 16 seasons. Scouting provided a balance he and his young family were craving at the time.
"It was my way of staying in the game and allowing us to be stable as a family. We've been in our home in Washington for 26 years," Skansi said.
They've seen a lot of changes during their careers. Cook recalls using big, foldable maps on road trips and payphones to call schools. Skansi will never forget his first school visit ever to Weber State, "watching tape under the stadium in this little dingy thing."
Advancements in analytics and technology have become part of their work. "It's been neat to see the progression," Skansi said. But still, some habits are hard to break. And why break them when they've been part of such longevity and success?
"We still do the old school stuff. I still use notebooks," Skansi said with a smile.
Over the years, they've been a part of some great programs and experienced thrilling championship runs. They've identified team-altering talent. Cook, for one, has helped identify four Hall of Famers. While these moments have their shine, in looking back at their careers, it's the relationships they've built that have really stand out for both Cook and Skansi.
"The fondest memories are just the people I've met along my journey," Cook said. "In this business, they're like your family. You're with them on the road more than your actual family a lot of times."
Just like being on the field, there's a brotherhood that develops among scouts. It grows on the countless flights, through long hours, away from home for more than 200 nights of the year.
"It's about the people. Life's too short to be around a lot of people you don't like or you don't get along with," Skansi added.
Through exemplary character and a model way of operating, Skansi and Cook have a long list of those they get along with. A good reputation is vital in the world of scouting. Building and maintaining that has come down to rather simple rules of engagement for Cook.
"Treat everybody the way you want to be treated," Cook said. "Don't do things that are gonna take you off your path. Every time I go to a school, I wanted to be the best scout that day there."
Skansi has followed a similar approach, never losing sight of the value and impact of "doing things right." As they grew in their careers, both scouts gained a conviction for paying it forward. They've gone out of their way to share wisdom with their younger coworkers, to give back to the game they've long loved. Several years ago, Cook was instrumental in developing the Area Talent Profile (ATP), a centralized scouting database used by NFL franchises to collect and distribute player evaluations from Pro Days and college visits.
In ways they know and in those they don't, the two scouts have touched many lives and left their craft better than they found it. The decision to close this meaningful chapter has come with a lot of thought and conversation.
"It kind of came over the last few years" Skansi said. "My wife and I were like, 'Okay, we're basically in the fourth quarter of our life,' and you go, 'What's the exit strategy?' So, you think about how that's gonna happen, what you're going to do."
Whether it's been hanging up the cleats or getting fired, transitions Skansi and Cook have typically experienced in the game have had a quick, cut-and-dry finality. This retirement one, however, has been different. Both scouts have been grateful for what was a bit of a winding down period this past year.
"I kind of had a plan, and [General manager] Adam [Peters] allowed me to use that plan," Skansi said. "I was so appreciative of AP allowing me to slow down."
As part of their goodbye, Peters asked Skansi and Cook to come back for minicamp, even though the two had given their notice after the 2026 NFL Draft.
"They brought us back. Just to celebrate what we've done and our careers. It's huge," Cook said.
In retirement, both Skansi and Cook are looking forward to less stress and more time with family. Cook's clan, however, might not let their dad's "Scout" title die easily.
"One of my girls said, 'I'm going to get the babies to call you Scout,' and I go 'No. I am Papaw and that's it!'" he said with a laugh.
As they've walked through many "lasts" in these past months, given the space to soak it all in, they can't help but reflect on how their careers unfolded.
"You can be nostalgic when you get to this point and look back and kind of understand your path and how things went," Skansi said. "For me, I'm a man of faith, and you see God's hands in all those things along the way, and you're just super appreciative and grateful."