Veteran scouts Paul Skansi and Chuck Cook retire 

With minicamp coming to a close and the dead period beginning, the Washington Commanders are saying farewell to area scouts Paul Skansi and Chuck Cook, who have made the decision to retire.

"Chuck and Paul are two of the best scouts I've had the pleasure of working with in my entire career," General manager Adam Peters said. "They have dedicated decades to the NFL and to our organization. They're incredible and accomplished talent evaluators but even better men. Paul welcomed and mentored me when I was a young area scout in the West, and Chuck has been a pillar in the scouting community whose passion, energy and mentorship are unmatched. Although we will miss them here in Washington, we congratulate them on amazing careers and wish them well in their retirement."

Skansi, who oversaw scouting in the West, and Cook, who worked primarily in the Southeast region, both arrived in Washington in 2017. With a combined six decades of scouting experience under their belt, the two embark on their next chapters with immense gratitude for what they've been able to do, give and experience in this profession.

Being a scout could perhaps have been seen as some matter of destiny for Chuck Cook as his father, Hamp, served as a scout for the New Orleans Saints for many years.

"I grew up in it," Cook said.

After stints as a coach, including one with George Allen and the Arizona Wranglers of the USFL, Cook followed his father's footsteps. He was hired in 1984 by the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he has been a part of 41 NFL drafts with four teams and worked under 14 head coaches, eight general managers and seven owners.

"I've loved it," Cook said. "This is all I've ever done. I've done this 40-straight years. Grind, grind, grind, August to December, and then get into the meetings. I've done that as a routine ever year."

Skansi also came to scouting from coaching but with a couple different stops along the way. The Washington state native spent a decade playing professionally in the NFL and CFL, had a brief spell in the mortgage business and then went onto coach with his alma mater at the University of Washington as well as the University of Idaho. Then, he was presented with his first scouting opportunity with the Chargers, where he spent the next 16 seasons. Scouting provided a balance he and his young family were craving at the time.