Key topics from Rivera, Mayhew press conferences at league meetings

The Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew spoke with local media members during the league meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday. Here's a look at some of the topics they tackled during their press conferences.

-- Last year, the Commanders were among the heavy spenders in free agency. Not only did they bring in Ryan Fitzpatrick, but they also signed William Jackson III and Curtis Samuel. This year, they have not been as active aside from trading for Carson Wentz and signing Andrew Norwell. For the most part, they have been more concerned with re-signing their own players.

That doesn't mean the Commanders are being quiet. In fact, they're still looking for the right players, and there are still plenty out there for Washington to bring in.

"We are looking for the right kind of deal for the right kind of players," Rivera said.

-- Rivera has already spoken on why he believes the Commanders chose to trade for Wentz, but Mayhew added his thoughts to the discussion as well. He echoed Rivera's sentiment about Wentz having a strong skill set and added that traits like his strong arm and ability to make plays downfield made them comfortable in making the move.