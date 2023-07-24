2023 training camp preview | Quarterback

-- How will Howell step up as a leader: Assuming Howell earns the starting job for Week 1 and beyond, he will need to prove he can direct the offense and be a leader to his teammates. That's an area he has locked down, and the Commanders have been impressed with his leadership.

"I think Sam has a real quiet confidence about him," Terry McLaurin said. "He's not gonna tell people what to do, but he knows what he's doing when he gets out on the field."

Confidence is not a new trait for Howell, nor is McLaurin surprised that he has conviction in how he handles himself on the field. That much has been clear to the wideout even before Howell got the start in the 2022 season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, although the fact that he performed well enough to help Washington wrap up the year with a win did affirm his faith in the former Tar Heel.

"For him to come in and be aggressive the way he was, I think that says a lot about who he is and his ability to prepare," McLaurin said. "It was just so good to see him smiling and see that light coming on."

Howell's performance on the field will be the ultimate deciding factor in whether he becomes the starting quarterback, but there are some qualities, such as taking command of a huddle or making sure players are in the right spot at the line of scrimmage, that can help strengthen the case that he can function in the role.

So far, Howell has lived up to those expectations.