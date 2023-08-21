News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Ravens | How to watch, listen and live stream

Aug 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

08072023 Training Camp KC36874
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders will play the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • Despite being so close to each other geographically, Washington and Baltimore have only played each other seven times in the regular season, making Baltimore Washington's third least common opponent among active teams.
  • Baltimore leads the all-time series, 4-3.
  • Washington's first win against Baltimore came on Oct. 15, 2000, when Stephen Davis secured a 10-3 win on a 33-yard rushing touchdown.
  • Five of Washington's seven games against Baltimore were decided by seven points or fewer.
  • Although the two teams are common opponents in the preseason, Washington has not played Baltimore in the regular season since Oct. 4, 2020.

Related Links

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 2 will air on ESPN. Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer with Troy Aikman as an analyst and Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter.

PHOTOS | Training Camp, Day 19

The Washington Commanders wrapped up camp with one final practice in front of the fans. Check out the best photos from Saturday morning.

08192023 Training Camp EF0004
1 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0119
2 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0112
3 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0092
4 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0089
5 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0091
6 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0090
7 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0086
8 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0088
9 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0087
10 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0085
11 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0084
12 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0082
13 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0079
14 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0083
15 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0080
16 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0077
17 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0078
18 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0075
19 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0070
20 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0072
21 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0071
22 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0066
23 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0073
24 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0068
25 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0067
26 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0064
27 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0063
28 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0065
29 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0060
30 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0059
31 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0061
32 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0056
33 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0058
34 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0062
35 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0057
36 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0055
37 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0049
38 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0054
39 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0051
40 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0053
41 / 85
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08192023 Training Camp EF0048
42 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0031
43 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0046
44 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0045
45 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0047
46 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0043
47 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0044
48 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0038
49 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0040
50 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0042
51 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0041
52 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0037
53 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0033
54 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0034
55 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0035
56 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0030
57 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0036
58 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0032
59 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0026
60 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0028
61 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0029
62 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0024
63 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0025
64 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0027
65 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0023
66 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0022
67 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0020
68 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0013
69 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0018
70 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0016
71 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0021
72 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0017
73 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0019
74 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0011
75 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0012
76 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0009
77 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0014
78 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0015
79 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0010
80 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0008
81 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0007
82 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0001
83 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0005
84 / 85
Emilee Fails
08192023 Training Camp EF0006
85 / 85
Emilee Fails
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME

  • Fans within the Commanders' local home marketing area can watch the game on Commanders.com. The game will be available at kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders made the most of Ravens joint practices

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
news

Commanders sign DT Isaiah Mack, P Michael Palardy; release K Michael Badgley, WR Jalen Sample

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Sunday.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 19 | Dyami Brown believes there's 'no limit' to what Howell can accomplish

Although the Commanders will technically practice throughout the final week of August, Saturday's practice was the official "end" of camp. For the next seven days, which includes the Commanders' final two preseason games, players will make a final push to either secure a roster spot or improve their position on the depth chart. 
news

'He did the things he needed to do': Inside Rivera's decision to name Howell Commanders' starting QB

The job was always Howell's to lose in Rivera's mind, but there were some things that he wanted to see from the 2022 fifth-round pick before making that decision. Most of that centered around growth, whether it was in the pocket, in the huddle or as a leader.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 18 | Rivera confident in decision to name Howell Commanders' starter

After taking a day off to rest from their two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Commanders were back at OrthoVirginia Training Center practicing in front of their own fans. Let's take a look at some of the top observations from Day 18.
news

Sam Howell named Commanders starting quarterback

Howell, who operated as "QB1" for all of OTAs, minicamp and the last three weeks of training camp, will be the Commanders' starting quarterback.
news

Commanders announce 2023 home jersey schedule

The Commanders will begin the 2023 season wearing their white jerseys against the Arizona Cardinals for Week 1
news

Washington Commanders, Anheuser-Busch kick off new partnership as team's exclusive beer partner

The Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL deepens its ties with the Washington fanbase and celebrates start of season with Commanders Season Kickoff Party.
news

Training camp notebook, Day 17 | DBs stand out in final practice with Ravens

The Washington Commanders are finished with their two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. Let's take a look at some of the top observations from Day 17. 
news

Washington Commanders and Verizon announce first corporate partnership under new team ownership 

Verizon named "Official 5G Network of the Washington Commanders" to provide technology solutions at FedExField for fans, players, and coaches.
news

Wake Up Washington | UDFA Mitchell Tinsley earns his way into spotlight

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Advertising