Commanders vs. Ravens | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will play the Baltimore Ravens at home on Monday Night Football with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
QUICK FACTS
- Despite being so close to each other geographically, Washington and Baltimore have only played each other seven times in the regular season, making Baltimore Washington's third least common opponent among active teams.
- Baltimore leads the all-time series, 4-3.
- Washington's first win against Baltimore came on Oct. 15, 2000, when Stephen Davis secured a 10-3 win on a 33-yard rushing touchdown.
- Five of Washington's seven games against Baltimore were decided by seven points or fewer.
- Although the two teams are common opponents in the preseason, Washington has not played Baltimore in the regular season since Oct. 4, 2020.
WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV
The Commanders preseason broadcast for Week 2 will air on ESPN. Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer with Troy Aikman as an analyst and Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter.
The Washington Commanders wrapped up camp with one final practice in front of the fans. Check out the best photos from Saturday morning.
HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO
- The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
- Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
- Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME
- Fans within the Commanders' local home marketing area can watch the game on Commanders.com. The game will be available at kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.
SOCIAL MEDIA
- X: @Commanders, @ZachSelbyWC
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Commanders/
- Instagram: @Commanders